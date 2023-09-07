Dennis L. Busboom, 73

Dennis L. Busboom, 73, of Beatrice passed away on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. He was born on June 6, 1950, at Beatrice.

Dennis attended Cedar Bend Country School near Filley and graduated from Filley High School. He married Vicki Parde on February 21, 1971 at the American Lutheran Church in Filley. They lived and farmed near Filley until moving into Beatrice in 2009. He was a member of the American Lutheran Church of Filley, sang in the church choir, and was church treasurer. He was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church of Pickrell. Dennis served in the Air National Guard, spent 12 years on the Filley School Board, six years on the Freeman School Board, was on the Filley Township Board, and a 50-year member of the Filley Fire Department. Dennis was proud of being an American Legion Member for over 50 years. He also was a bus driver for the Filley School and ran the Filley maintainer. He enjoyed farming, going to the Lake of the Ozarks, rebuilding tractors, and working on miscellaneous things in the shop. He especially enjoyed being with his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Vicki Busboom of Beatrice; sons, Jeff (Jennifer) Busboom of Filley, Justin (Mavie) Busboom of Springfield, MO, and Brett Busboom of Los Angeles; grandchildren, Devon Busboom (special friend Olivia), and Logan Busboom; sisters, Linda (Gary) Hooper of Beatrice and Sandra (Michael) Minnick of Lincoln; sisters-in-law, Bonnie (Lorin) Bartels and Karen Parde; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Thelma (Parde) Busboom; his parents-in-law, Ervin and Elva Parde; brother-in-law, Randy Parde.

Memorial services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the American Lutheran Church of Filley with Pastor Jonathan Jensen officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 9:45 A.M. on Saturday at the church. Cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing but a book for signatures will be available on Friday from 10:00 A.M. until 8:00 P.M. The family will greet relatives and friends on Friday from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to the Filley Cemetery Association and the American Lutheran Church of Filley with Don and Verdella Vetrovsky and Don and Malinda Jobman in charge.

www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.