Dennis Milburn

Dennis P. Milburn

Dennis P. Milburn age, 81 of Wymore passed away in Rocky Mount, MO on July 15, 2022. He was born in Filley on March 16, 1941 to Orval and Elaine (Lytle) Milburn. Dennis served his country in the Army National Guard from February 1, 1960 to December 31, 1965. On July 3, 1972, he was united in marriage to Lois Pralle. He worked for Burlington Railroad as a brakeman for over 20 years and then raised mink for 25 years. He was a member of the Anderson Post #25 American Legion in Wymore. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, golfing, painting and drawing. He played guitar and even had his pilot's license, but above all, he loved his family.

Those left to mourn his passing are his wife, Lois of Wymore; children, Sonya Lutze and husband Richard of Valley, Nicki Petersen and husband Daren of Elmwood, and Chris Milburn and wife Ashley of Filley; grandchildren, RD (Anna) Lutze, Alexa Lutze, Abby and Hannah Petersen, and Declan and Molly Milburn; brother, James Milburn of Coffeyville, KS; sister, Beverly Woodyard of Wymore; mother-in-law, Linda Pralle; several nieces, nephews, and cousins and a host of extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law, Ralph Pralle.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Wymore with Pastor Greg Stuckwisch officiating. Burial will be at the Blue Springs Cemetery. A family prayer service will begin at 9:45 a.m. in the church fellowship hall. The body will lie in state at the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and at the church one hour prior to the service on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established to One Property At A Time with the funeral home in charge. Sign Dennis's online register book and view his video tribute at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.