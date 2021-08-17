Dennis Q. Aksamit
Dennis Q. Aksamit, 101 years of age of Beatrice, passed away at the Good Samaritan Center in Beatrice Sunday morning, August 15, 2021. He was born on October 19, 1919 in Wilber, Neb. to Fred and Mary Aksamit. He graduated from Wilber High School in 1938, graduated from the University of NE-Lincoln with a B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering as well as earning a degree from Capital City Commercial College, Des Moines, Iowa and attending Doane College, Crete.
Dennis was employed by the F.B.I. in Washington D.C. He married Betty L. Hooten Feb. 18, 1946 in Bel Air, Maryland. They moved to Pensacola, Fla., then to Wilber, and then Beatrice raising four children. He was employed by Nebraska Public Power District as an electrical engineer finishing his career as Superintendent of the District.
Dennis served in the U.S. Navy during WW II as a pilot and completed his military career as a Retired Lieutenant Commander.
He was very involved in various organizations including the Centenary United Methodist Church; Masonic Lodges, Beatrice, Wilber (Jordan Medal recipient); Order of the Eastern Star; Sesostris Temple Shrine & Flying Fez, Lincoln, Blue Valley Shrine Club; Blue Valley Shrine Firemen, Flying Conestogas; Elks Club, Fairbury; Hidden Acres Golf Course and Beatrice Country Club; Rotary Club (Paul Harris Fellow recipient); Gage Country Red Cross Board; Boy Scouts of America; Am. Legion and V.F.W.; Internal. Assn. of Electrical Inspectors; Institute of Electric and Electronic Engineers. Dennis loved traveling, playing golf, home remodeling and dancing.
Dennis is survived by son Al Aksamit of Beatrice; daughters Chris (Mark) Naslund of Omaha; Gwen George of Seal Beach, Calif.; daughter-in-law Sheryl Aksamit of Omaha; sister Jacque Leon, W. Des Moines, Iowa; 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents Fred and Mary Aksamit; wife Betty Aksamit, son Stephen Aksamit. brother-in-law Treno Leon; brother and sister-in-laws Byron and Marjorie Hooten, granddaughter Jill Aksamit.
Private family funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the Centenary United Methodist Church in Beatrice with Reverend Paixao Baptista officiating. Interment will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery. Military graveside honors will be provided by the US. Navy, Bitting-Norman Post #27, American Legion, and the American Legion Riders. The body will lie in state Wednesday from 11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice. In lieu of flowers, and memorial has been established to Centenary United Methodist Church, Sesostris Shrine Transportation Fund, or MOSAIC in Beatrice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Dennis' online guest book at www.ghchapel.com.
