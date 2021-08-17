Dennis Q. Aksamit

Dennis is survived by son Al Aksamit of Beatrice; daughters Chris (Mark) Naslund of Omaha; Gwen George of Seal Beach, Calif.; daughter-in-law Sheryl Aksamit of Omaha; sister Jacque Leon, W. Des Moines, Iowa; 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents Fred and Mary Aksamit; wife Betty Aksamit, son Stephen Aksamit. brother-in-law Treno Leon; brother and sister-in-laws Byron and Marjorie Hooten, granddaughter Jill Aksamit.

Private family funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the Centenary United Methodist Church in Beatrice with Reverend Paixao Baptista officiating. Interment will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery. Military graveside honors will be provided by the US. Navy, Bitting-Norman Post #27, American Legion, and the American Legion Riders. The body will lie in state Wednesday from 11:00 a.m.-8:00 p.m. at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice. In lieu of flowers, and memorial has been established to Centenary United Methodist Church, Sesostris Shrine Transportation Fund, or MOSAIC in Beatrice with the funeral home in charge. Sign Dennis' online guest book at www.ghchapel.com.