 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dennis R. Baehr
View Comments

Dennis R. Baehr

{{featured_button_text}}
Dennis R. Baehr

Dennis R. Baehr

Dennis R. Baehr passed away January 2, 2021. He was born January 11, 1944.

Preceded in death by his parents Thees and Ethel Baehr and nephew Jeff Baehr. Survived by his wife Nora Baehr (Karnish); daughters Nicole (Daniel) Smith, Jennifer (Mike) Mueller, Erin (Todd) Doering; son Craig Baehr; 9 grandchildren; sister Bonnie Dyet; brothers Larry (Carol) Baehr and Ronnie (Kathy) Baehr.

Memorial Service with private interment at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. Additional details may be found at www.bethanyfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News