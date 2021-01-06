Dennis R. Baehr

Dennis R. Baehr passed away January 2, 2021. He was born January 11, 1944.

Preceded in death by his parents Thees and Ethel Baehr and nephew Jeff Baehr. Survived by his wife Nora Baehr (Karnish); daughters Nicole (Daniel) Smith, Jennifer (Mike) Mueller, Erin (Todd) Doering; son Craig Baehr; 9 grandchildren; sister Bonnie Dyet; brothers Larry (Carol) Baehr and Ronnie (Kathy) Baehr.

Memorial Service with private interment at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. Additional details may be found at www.bethanyfuneralhome.com.