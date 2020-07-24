Dennis T. Rinne, 75 years of age, of Beatrice passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was born on February 5, 1945 in Pawnee City to Truman and Estella (Seitz) Rinne. Dennis graduated from Lewiston Consolidated Schools in 1963. He married Sandra Nieveen and to this union were born two girls, Terri and Leslie. Dennis later married Judy Theye. He attended Nebraska Wesleyan University for 1 year before transferring to Peru State College where he ran track. Dennis attained a bachelor's degree in Education from Peru State College. He taught industrial arts at Tri County Schools until he became a salesperson at Wallman Chrysler in Beatrice. Dennis later became general manager and co-owner of Carriage Motors until his declining health kept him from working. He was a member of the Salem United Church of Christ near Steinauer, Flying Conestogas, Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce and Beatrice Rotary Club. Dennis enjoyed flying, boating, fishing, racing, time with his grandchildren and their events and an avid fan and supporter of Husker athletics.