Dennis T. Rinne
Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020 at Salem United Church of Christ near Steinauer with Pastor Eric Biehl officiating. There will be a live stream of the service on the mortuary's facebook page. Inurnment will follow in the Salem Cemetery near Steinauer. There will be no viewing but a register book will be available to sign from noon to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Dennis T. Rinne Memorial in care of the mortuary to be used for a memorial bench at the airport and to the Beatrice Airport Foundation. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.