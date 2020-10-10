Denns Leners

Dennis F. Leners, 78, of Virgina, died Friday, October 9, 2020 at his home. He was born on February 17, 1942 in Beatrice to Wilke and Marie Leners. He was baptized at Zion Lutheran of rural Pickrell and confirmed at the American Lutheran Church of Filley. In 1959, Dennis graduated from Virginia High School and farmed with his father in the Virginia community. He joined the U.S. Army in January 1964 and returned home from Viet Nam in January 1966. Dennis continued farming from the time he was discharged until January 2020. He married Bonnie Martin on July 27, 1972 at the First Christian Church of Virginia. Shortly after they married, their neighbors, Chuck and Blanche Kozak, retired. Dennis and Bonnie purchased their farm. Dennis and Bonnie made their home, and farmed there, until Dennis' illness forced him to retire. He was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church LCMS of rural Elk Creek. He was also a member of the Fisher Post #367 of the Virginia American Legion and the Geddes-Thober Post #1077 of the Beatrice VFW.