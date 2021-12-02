Deverne D. Malchow

Deverne D. Malchow of Pickrell, was born on December 24, 1932, on the family farm near Ellis to Daniel and Marie (Krause) Malchow. He passed away at the VA Medical Center in Omaha on November 30, 2021 at 88 years of age. He was baptized on January 1, 1933 and confirmed on April 14, 1946 at Zion, Harbine. He was a 1950 graduate of Plymouth High School and received an Associate Degree from Southeast Community College in Milford. Deverne served his country in the United States Army from April 8, 1953 until April 7, 1955. He married Gardenia E. Binger on August 20, 1964. Deverne worked as a carpenter and a general contractor on the Nebraska State Capitol, all hospitals in Lincoln, the Cornhusker Hotel, and many homes and other projects in the area. He was an active member of St. John Lutheran Church, Cortland, held leadership positions as church chairman and elder for many years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and birds. Deverne especially enjoyed attending his children and grandchildren's many activities.

Survivors include 6 children, John Malchow of Pickrell, Joy (Tom) Barefoot of Kearney, Ruth (Myron) Schoen of Adams, Paul (Julie) Malchow of Calhan, CO, Grace Palermo of Hickman, and David (Heather) Malchow of Filley; 14 grandchildren Rachel and Luke Barefoot, Kaylee, Ashley and Cameron Schoen, Brooke, Dillon and Jasmine Malchow, Samantha, Grayson and Gemma Palermo, and Bryce, Autumn and Carson Malchow; and 3 brothers-in-law Norman Tegtmeier of Beatrice, Dr. Bern (Linda) Binger of Belvidere, IL, and Peter Novellino of MN, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Gardenia (2000), 3 brothers, 5 sisters, and son-in-law Nicholas Palermo.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 6, 2021 at St. John Lutheran Church, Cortland. Interment will be in St. John Cemetery, 4 miles east of Cortland, with military graveside services provided by the Nebraska Army National Guard and the Bitting-Norman Post #27, American Legion. The body will lie in state Saturday from 12:00-8:00 p.m. and Sunday from 12:00-5:00 p.m. at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice. Family greeting from 6:30-8:00 p.m. Saturday. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. Monday at the church. A memorial has been established to Nebraska Lutheran High School with the funeral home in charge. Sign Deverne's online guest book and view his video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.