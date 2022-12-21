Diana Killman

Diana Killman, 84, of Beatrice passed away with family by her side on Monday, December 19, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Society of Beatrice. She was born December 7, 1938 at Sutton. Diana married Donald Killman on June 18, 1961 in Davenport. To this union three children were born, Susan, Mark, and Amy. She was an elementary school teacher before becoming a longtime in-home childcare provider and later became a substitute paraprofessional for Beatrice Public Schools.

Survivors include her husband, Donald of Beatrice; children, Susan (Jeff) Sailors of Solon, IA, Mark (Heather) Killman of Leawood, KS, and Amy (Eric) Schroeder of Olathe, KS; grandchildren, Luke, Matthew, Alex and Amelia Killman of Leawood, KS, Derek and Erica Schroeder of Olathe, KS; sister, Sheila (Dennis) Witfoth of Lincoln. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clayton and Helen Nelson; brothers, Jan Nelson and Dean Nelson.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice with Rev. Dr. Renae Koehler officiating. A family prayer service will be held at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. Private family burial will take place at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. with the family greeting family and friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. A memorial has been established to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.