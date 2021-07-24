Dick Holdren

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Pastor Kathee Forrest officiating. Inurnment of the cremains will be at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. Guest book will be available at the funeral home on Wednesday from noon until 8:00 p.m. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.