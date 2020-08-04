Dixie Lee Willis, age 79 of Beatrice passed away on August 1, 2020. She was born at her grandmother's home in Wymore to Ernest and Bonnie Willis. Ernest passed away when Dixie was 10 years old, and after that, her mother married Harold Martin. She had 5 brothers between these 2 marriages – Mark, James & Gary Willis, and Robert & Ronald Martin. Dixie attended Southern Schools in Wymore until the 9th grade when she quit to help at home. She moved to Mosaic, formerly the Martin Luther Home, on July 6, 1970 and resided there until October 1, 1992. She then moved to the 11th street home with Mosaic CB, and then into the HUD apartment with Mosaic CB program. She moved back to the Mosaic campus on August 9, 2019 due to health concerns. Dixie greatly enjoyed her friends and family. Loved cats, watching the birds and squirrels, word searches, sweets, and gambling. Her sparkling personality was infectious and her smile would light up a room. Her strength and courage through this past year was inspiring.