Dixie Lee Willis
Dixie Lee Willis, age 79 of Beatrice passed away on August 1, 2020. She was born at her grandmother's home in Wymore to Ernest and Bonnie Willis. Ernest passed away when Dixie was 10 years old, and after that, her mother married Harold Martin. She had 5 brothers between these 2 marriages – Mark, James & Gary Willis, and Robert & Ronald Martin. Dixie attended Southern Schools in Wymore until the 9th grade when she quit to help at home. She moved to Mosaic, formerly the Martin Luther Home, on July 6, 1970 and resided there until October 1, 1992. She then moved to the 11th street home with Mosaic CB, and then into the HUD apartment with Mosaic CB program. She moved back to the Mosaic campus on August 9, 2019 due to health concerns. Dixie greatly enjoyed her friends and family. Loved cats, watching the birds and squirrels, word searches, sweets, and gambling. Her sparkling personality was infectious and her smile would light up a room. Her strength and courage through this past year was inspiring.
Survivors include her brothers, Robert and Ronald Martin and Gary Willis; guardian, Kristi Jensen; and several friends and loved ones from Mosaic. She was preceded in death by her mother, Bonnie (2012); father, Ernest; and brothers, Mark (August 2019) and Jim (2016).
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Wymore Cemetery. The body will lie in state Thursday at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sign Dixie's online register book at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice and Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.
