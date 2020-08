Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Wymore Cemetery. The body will lie in state Thursday at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sign Dixie's online register book at www.ghchapel.com.