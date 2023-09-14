Don Evan Blackman

Don Evan Blackman, born in Tilden, NE on September 19, 1939, passed away on September 11, 2023. Don was a beloved resident of Beatrice, NE for the last 13 years of his life. His birthplace of Tilden, along with Lincoln, Omaha, Minneapolis, Colorado Springs, Henderson, Phoenix, and Beatrice were all integral parts of his life journey. During his life, Don was an ambitious and dedicated entrepreneur, owning and operating his own businesses. His resilient spirit and smart business acumen led him to achieve success and recognition as a Business Entrepreneur, even in the face of adversity.

Don was a man of principle and faith. As a Methodist, he demonstrated the values of sober living and a family-focused life. He was a proud member of the Elks Club and Oddfellows. His hobbies, fishing and hunting, allowed him to appreciate the simple joys that nature provides. Above all, Don was dedicated to the future of his family and their wellbeing, as well as fostering trade with other small businesses in his close-knit community. In business despite having been taken advantage of in the past, Don had the courage to keep trying and trusting, a testament to his resilience and faith in humanity.

Don is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Kathleen Blackman, his son Patrick and his wife Virginia, his son Samuel and his wife Manuela, his grandchildren Phoenix, Chloe, Leah and Elana whom he loved dearly. He is preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Vivene Blackman. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the community for their outpouring of love and support during this difficult time.

"Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil; for Thou art with me; Thy rod and Thy staff, they comfort me." - Psalms 23:4

We invite everyone who knew and loved Don to share their memories and upload photos on the memorial page. Your stories of his life will be a comfort to the family and a tribute to a man whose life was marked by ambition, dedication, resilience, and faith.

Services entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.