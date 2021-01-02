Don Fritz, 82 years of age, Winnfield, LA died on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Rapids Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, LA. He was born February 25, 1938 in Adams to the late Homer and Nora Fritz. His career encompassed serving 20 years in the Air Force, working in a VA Hospital, being Director in the National Cemetery System, and finishing up with working in Funeral Homes as an attendant. He was serious about serving others. While we are unable to list all his accomplishments – truly the one he was most proud to be a part of was the role he held in helping to establish the Military Service Detachment at Ft Sam Houston National Cemetery. Starting with essentially nothing, they are over 100 volunteer members strong now, having presented at over 39,000 funerals since its inception. Honoring Veterans. As inscribed on the northeast corner of Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, NE “Their lives they held their country's trust; They kept its faith; They died its heroes.” Midwestern values were instilled in him at a young age and they carried him through his entire life. He was hard-working, dependable, reliable, and supportive to those who needed him. Always. Don was a life-long Cornhusker fan watching the games whenever he could. He was an amazing story-teller – entertaining others in detail about events from throughout his life experiences. Don was a numismatist – acquiring his love of coin collecting from his mother Nora, while he inherited the twinkle in his eye from his father Homer. He will be missed. Those left behind will continue to strive to live as he lived – Respecting others and doing our best to do what is right.