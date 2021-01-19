Dona Beatrice Davis

Dona Beatrice Davis was born on October 21, 1930 to John C. Davis and Marie (Yslas) Davis Cripe. She passed to the Lord on January 15, 2021 at the Homestead House in Beatrice. She was united in marriage to Harold L. McPheron on July 4, 1955, but they subsequently divorced.

She is survived by her son, Harold G. “Skip” McPheron and his wife Pam of Wymore; her brother Don “Dink” Cripe of Hemet, CA; 4 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, John C. Davis; mother, Marie Cripe; stepfather, Merle “Curly” Cripe; brother, Ronald; sisters, Lydia, Carmen, Carla Vina, and Sonya; daughter Winter Gail McPheron Zerbe; 2 granddaughters; 1 great-grandson.

Services will be held at a later date. There will be no viewing or visitation as cremation has taken place. Sign Dona's online register book at www.ghchapel.com. These arrangements have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.