Donald C. Wollenburg, 85 years of age, of DeWitt passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at his home with his wife of 60+ years by his side. He was born on September 3, 1935 in DeWitt, the 11th child of Otto and Katherina (Bergmeier) Wollenburg. He attended country school and then in 1952 graduated from DeWitt High School. Donald served his country in the United States Navy as a GMM3 on the USS Eaton from July 29, 1955 until July 2, 1959. On November 22, 1959, he was united in marriage to Shirlie Christ at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Plymouth. This union was blessed with two sons, Curtis Lee and Craig Lyn, and two daughters Kayla Dee and Kelly Diane. Don was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in DeWitt and had been a member of the church council. He had been employed as a mechanic at Rehm Implement, DeWitt, Goodyear Plant in Lincoln, Holz Garage and Heist Implement for about 40 years. After Heist's was sold to Farmers C0-op, Donald worked there for 5 years before retiring in 2000. Following his retirement, he enjoyed going down to the Co-op and visiting with the guys and also on Thursday morning coffee at R.J.'s. He enjoyed all the grandchildren activities, fixing small engines and repairing some tractors for his friends. He really enjoyed nothing better than to take his four wheeler down to the creek or river and going fishing or take off to the lake with his fifth wheel and pontoon for a few days to camp and fish. He loved watching football (especially the HUSKERS).