Donald Day

Donald Earl Day, 92, passed away on October 9, 2021, in San Diego, CA. Don was born on July 11, 1929 in Beatrice to Orville and Hazel Day. He was the youngest of three children and had a happy but humble childhood. His early days were full of adventure with his brother, Millard, and his sister, Louise, as well as the children he grew up with. The Episcopal Church, and in particular, Father Asbow, provided a strong tether and grounding that lasted his lifetime. Don loved running and qualified for the Nebraska State Track Meet in high school where he ran the mile. He played horseshoes but his passion was basketball (until he started playing golf later in life). He enjoyed the competition and had a natural athletic grace and ability. He graduated from Beatrice High School when he was senior class president, an honor he took to heart. He practiced his class speeches with the same focus he played sports. Little did he realize that the high school classmates with whom he socialized would become lifelong friends. Don, his brother and two friends, moved to Colorado after graduation to try big city life. This experience made him realize that getting a job – he wanted to be a draftsman – and making a living were harder than he thought. So, following his brother's lead, he joined the Navy for a four-year stint as a radio operator primarily stationed at Naval Station Sangley Point in the Philippines. Memories from this time include playing on the Navy's basketball team. While on leave from the Navy and back in Beatrice, Don's father introduced him to a nice young lady with whom his father worked at the Public Utility company. Her name was Darlene Packer and they made an instant connection at dinner that night. They corresponded during the remainder of Don's naval service and Darlene joined Don in San Diego, CA upon his discharge. They married on November 26, 1952 and began the rest of their life together (68 years) in San Diego. Don was hired by San Diego Gas & Electric Company as a surveyor and thus began a 37-year career with the company. He eventually advanced to Senior Right of Way Agent where his easy-going gift of conversation served him well. He played on the SDG&E basketball team, Reddy Kilowatts, continued to play horseshoes and took up golf. Once again, he made friends at this time that he would hold dear for the rest of his life. Don and Darlene had two daughters, Sandra and Kathleen, bought their lifelong home in the San Carlos area of San Diego and settled into a life of work and travel. Many of the neighbors from this move remain friends to this day. Don coached a junior high school boys basketball team at the Allied Gardens recreation center. He loved that opportunity to not only teach others the skills and gamesmanship of his favorite sport; he loved getting to the know the boys on the team and see them grow. Darlene made their jerseys and this experience led to more lifetime friendships. Don and Darlene began camping with friends from work which developed into a lifelong love of travel with and without friends and family. There are also regular trips back home to Beatrice that helped them to stay connected with family and friends there. They treasured these trips. Don became a kind of ambassador for Beatrice and Nebraska. He would wear a Big Red t-shirt or ball cap (he loved the Cornhuskers' football team) and draw out other Nebraskans into conversation. He had an uncanny and wonderful ability to make connections with total strangers. Every trip seemed to yield yet another Nebraska story. Don continued his enjoyment of sport by attending San Diego State Aztec basketball and football games. He and Darlene enjoyed a San Diego Padres game occasionally and really had fun at Spring Training in Arizona. Don and Darlene enjoyed retirement immensely. They traveled to every state, save one, and overseas as well. As usual they made lifelong friends on some of their trips. They moved one last time to La Vida Real, a retirement community, in El Cajon. Again, wonderful friendships grew. Don won putting contests, loved the music programs and enjoyed group discussions. He found very personal connections with people there and was comfortable there even after Darlene passed away in 2020. Don had a remarkable memory. He not only remembered numbers easily but could pull up directions to places on routes they had taken on travels. He would take the family on Sunday drives to show a new road or area he had discovered. He relished a good story, like to mull things over and learn new things about people and places. He played cards with gusto and eventually learned to play cornhole and bocce ball. He also loved music – big band, country - and he certainly liked to dance. Don Day was memorable for the bonds and memories he made with people. He had a soft spot for his grandchildren, great grandchildren and his nephews and nieces. He loved his daughters to the end. But the love of his life was Darlene. These soulmates are together again and for this we are ever so grateful.