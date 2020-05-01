× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Donald Dean Goebel

Donald Dean Goebel 71, of North Platte, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at his home. He was born December 11, 1948 at Lutheran Hospital in Beatrice to David and Lucille (Cullison) Goebel. Don Attended Beatrice High School and S.E. College. Don lived in Beatrice until 1985 before moving to North Platte where he worked at the Nebraska Public Power District as a Station Operator for 31 years. He was a member of Saint Patrick Catholic Church, FOE Eagles and AA. Don enjoyed old cars, Nebraska Husker sports, crossword puzzles, jumble word games, rodeos and especially his children and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son; Joshua Goebel; brothers, Richard, James, Larry, William and Steven. Don is survived by his children, Jeremy (Lisa) Goebel of Syracuse and daughter, Jessi (Mike) Cogswell of Omaha; 6 grandchildren, Jace, Addison, Brock and Treyson Goebel and Lauren and Joshua Cogswell.

A Funeral Service will be 10:30 A.M. Saturday, May 2 with The Reverend Josh Brown Celebrating. There will be a viewing with book signing at Carpenter Memorial Chapel on Friday, May 1 from 9:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. with family receiving friends from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Burial will be 1:00 P.M. Monday, May 4 at Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice with the Reverend Robert Barnhill Celebrating. The service will be live streamed for those unable to attend on Carpenter Memorial Chapel's Facebook page. Memorials can be made to Make a Wish and St. Jude's. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements and online condolences may be directed to www.carpentermemorial.com

