Donald Dean Grone

Donald Dean Grone born February 24, 1964 to Dean and Marjorie Grone in Fairbury, passed away March 23, 2021 at the age of 57 after a short battle with cancer.

He leaves behind his beloved mother Marjorie Grone of Lincoln, sister Shirley Grone-Downing of Lincoln and brother Ronald and sister-in-law Denise King-Grone of Hawkins, TX, aunt Marlyn Swett of Steele City, multiple cousins, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by father Loren Dean Grone and sister Suzette Grone Mac.

Graveside services at Steele City Cemetery. www.harmanwrightmortuary.com Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.