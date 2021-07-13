Donald Epp

Donald A. Epp Jr.

Donald A. Epp Jr., 72 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. He was born in Beatrice on December 15, 1947 to Donald and Marjorie (Thimm) Epp Sr. Don graduated from Wymore High School in Wymore and received his bachelor's degree from Bethel College in Newton, KS. Don and Jeanette Bryson were married on December 15, 2002. He was a member of the Beatrice Mennonite Church and had been on the church council, taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, and had been the Youth Director. Don really enjoyed farming and attending community and high school events.

Survivors include his wife Jeanette and her son Leon (Sue) Bryson, her grandchildren Samantha (Tanner), Tina (Xavier), and Xzavier, and her great-granddaughter Aurora; his mother Marj Epp of Beatrice; siblings Roger (Elaine) Epp of Kansas, Curt (Sarah) Epp of Lincoln, Beth (Doug) Unruh of Newton, KS, and Denise (Robert) Schlake of Pickrell; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Don was preceded in death by his father Donald A. Epp Sr. (2015); and infant brother Martin Epp.

A summertime Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the First Mennonite Church, R. Beatrice with Pastor Tim Amor and Pastor Michael Ryan officiating. A luncheon will be hosted by Don's family following the ceremony at the Countryside Event Center, 27349 SW 131st Road west of Beatrice. Don's ashes will be inurned at a later date. A memorial has been established to the Mennonite Central Committee and to Lutheran World Relief with the funeral home in charge.