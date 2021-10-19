Donald Forrest Genrich, 96, of Albion, died on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at the Good Samaritan Society, Albion. Donald, the son of Julius W. and Elizabeth A. (Thomas) Genrich, was born January 1, 1925, at Beatrice. He attended rural grade school at, Blue Ridge, District 32 and graduated from Beatrice High School in 1942. He was baptized in the First Christian Church in Beatrice. He farmed with his father until his Dad sold out in 1947. Then Don worked at Dempster Mill Manufacturing in Beatrice for seven years. On June 22, 1947, he married Shirley M. Johnson at the Presbyterian Church in St. Edward and they lived in Beatrice, until April 1, 1954. They then moved to the Guy and Flossie Johnson (Shirley's parents) farm southeast of Elgin. Don and Shirley farmed there until he retired in 1995. In 2011, they moved to a farmstead close to Albion. Don continued to work in his farm shop on restoration projects and machinery repair. Don's sideline business ventures over the years included, corn shelling, anhydrous side-dressing, and Dekalb seed sales. Don also served on the Elgin Community Telephone Board. On the FCX Board of Directors for some years and was Secretary or President for a few of those years. He served on the board of the Elgin Public Schools and was its' President for two years. He also served on the Educational Service Unit #8 Board of Directors and was Chairman of the Antelope County Reorganization Committee for several years. And he was commissioned an Admiral in the Great Navy of the Great State of Nebraska.