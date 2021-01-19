Donald G. Catlin
Donald G. Catlin, 80 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Friday, January 15, 2021 in Lincoln. He was born January 31, 1940, the oldest of 7 children in Beatrice to William and Mildred (Brown) Catlin. Don graduated from Beatrice High School in 1958. He married Linda Hasenohr on July 9, 1960. Don started in the salvage business in 1957 while still in high school. He later expanded the business into auto salvage and used auto parts known as Catlin's Auto Salvage. In 1984 after becoming President of Beatrice Scrap Processing, he sold the auto salvage to his brothers. Beatrice Scrap became and still is a striving recycling business in which he remained active in as a consultant up to the time of his death. Through the years, Don enjoyed traveling, hunting, taking care of his cows and managing his farm interests until his health started to decline. Don always enjoyed seeing and visiting with the next generation of relatives and extended family and those who he called “the kids”.
Don is survived by his wife of 60 years, Linda; sister, Jan Schinkus of Lincoln; brothers, Dennis Catlin and wife Gail of Arkansas, Danny Catlin and wife Mary, David Catlin and wife Lorraine, both of Beatrice; sister-in-law, Gloria Hasenohr of Beatrice; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Daryl in 1979; infant twins, Mark and Mary in 1965; infant son, Donald Jr in 1970; sisters, June Decker and husband Maurice, Betty Bartlett Jensen; parents-in-law, Alfred and Haeda (Harder) Hasenohr; brothers-in-law, Dale Bartlett, Mark Carmichael, Dean Hasenohr; sister-in-law, Evelyn Waltke and husband Raymond; and niece, Shelley Dunn.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at St. John Lutheran Church with Pastors Ernesto Medina and Leah Lawson officiating. The service will be live streamed on the church's Facebook page. Masks and social distancing will be required. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. Memorials are suggested to St. John Lutheran Church and Beatrice Community Hospital in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.