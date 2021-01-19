Donald G. Catlin, 80 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Friday, January 15, 2021 in Lincoln. He was born January 31, 1940, the oldest of 7 children in Beatrice to William and Mildred (Brown) Catlin. Don graduated from Beatrice High School in 1958. He married Linda Hasenohr on July 9, 1960. Don started in the salvage business in 1957 while still in high school. He later expanded the business into auto salvage and used auto parts known as Catlin's Auto Salvage. In 1984 after becoming President of Beatrice Scrap Processing, he sold the auto salvage to his brothers. Beatrice Scrap became and still is a striving recycling business in which he remained active in as a consultant up to the time of his death. Through the years, Don enjoyed traveling, hunting, taking care of his cows and managing his farm interests until his health started to decline. Don always enjoyed seeing and visiting with the next generation of relatives and extended family and those who he called “the kids”.