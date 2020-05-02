Donald Goebel

A Funeral Service will be 10:30 A.M. Saturday, May 2 with The Reverend Josh Brown Celebrating. There will be a viewing with book signing at Carpenter Memorial Chapel on Friday, May 1 from 9:00 A.M. to 7:00 P.M. with family receiving friends from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Burial will be 1:00 P.M. Monday, May 4 at Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice with the Reverend Robert Barnhill Celebrating. The service will be live streamed for those unable to attend on Carpenter Memorial Chapel's Facebook page. Memorials can be made to Make a Wish and St. Jude's. Carpenter Memorial Chapel is entrusted with arrangements and online condolences may be directed to www.carpentermemorial.com