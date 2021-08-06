Donald L. Hale

Donald L. Hale, 92, of Adams, passed away on August 4, 2021 at Tabitha Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln. He was born March 18, 1929 at Cortland. He grew up on the family farm near Cortland and graduated from Beatrice High School. He served his country in the United States Army from February 24, 1951 until February 5, 1953. He married Bernice Bruns on September 20, 1953 at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell. Don lived and farmed in the Adams area for over 65 years. He was a member of Bitting-Norman Post #27 of the American Legion and Geddes-Thober Post #1077 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars both of Beatrice, Blue Valley Antique Tractor Club and he collected John Deere memorabilia. He enjoyed being around his family, his dogs and was always known as a good storyteller.

Don is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Bernice of Adams; son, David (Sandy) Hale of Omaha; daughter, Carol Hale and fiancé, Monte Marschman of Lincoln; son, Steven Hale of Adams; sister-in-law, Evelyn Hale of Cortland and Luetta Bruns of Syracuse. He is preceded in death by his parents, Steven and Faye Etta Hale; brother, Kenneth Hale; sisters, Doris Lukehart and Norma Orth.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 9, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice with Pastor Arden Dorn officiating. View the services online by going to the funeral home's website and clicking on the link provided. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Sunday from noon until 8:00 p.m. and on Monday, one hour prior to the service. The family will meet and greet friends on Sunday from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery on Monday at 2:15 p.m., meet at cemetery gate 2 prior to the graveside service. A memorial has been established to the Adams Fire and Rescue Squad of Adams. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Beatrice.