Donald L. Winkle

Donald L. Winkle, 93 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society in Beatrice. He was born on June 22, 1926 in Beatrice to Fred and Elizabeth (Groffel) Winkle. Don farmed early in life before being drafted into the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked as a Production Superintendent at the bakery in Beatrice. He was a member of the VFW and American Legion. Don enjoyed golfing, fishing and the company of his friends and neighbors.

Donald is survived by his children, Pat Winkle of California, Michael Winkle and wife Kathryn, Jayne Waltz and husband Larry, both of Colorado; 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and sister, Bonnie Wignall of Seward. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law, Susan Winkle; and sister, Dorothy McPheron.

Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Pastor Matthew Koterba officiating. Inurnment with military rites will follow in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. There will be no viewing or visitation at this time. Memorials are suggested to the Beatrice Humane Society in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.

