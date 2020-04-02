Donald L. Winkle

Donald L. Winkle, 93 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Society in Beatrice. He was born on June 22, 1926 in Beatrice to Fred and Elizabeth (Groffel) Winkle. Don served his country in the United States Air Force before coming back to farm. He was then drafted into the United States Army during the Korean War. Don worked as a Production Superintendent at the bakery in Beatrice. He was a member of the VFW and American Legion. Don enjoyed golf, fishing and the company of his friends and neighbors.

Donald is survived by his children, Pat Winkle of California, Michael Winkle and wife Kathryn, Jayne Waltz and husband Larry, both of Colorado; 7 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and sister, Bonnie Wignall of Seward. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law, Susan Winkle; and sister, Dorothy McPheron.

Memorial Services will be held at a later date. There will be no viewing or visitation at this time. Memorials are suggested to the Beatrice Humane Society in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.

