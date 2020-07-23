Donald L. Winkle

Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice with Pastor Matthew Koterba officiating. Inurnment with military rites will follow in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. There will be no viewing or visitation at this time. Memorials are suggested to the Beatrice Humane Society in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com.