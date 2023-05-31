Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Donald Lee Cooper

Donald Lee Cooper was born July 22, 1930 to Fred and Elsie (Wagner) Cooper in Beatrice, Nebraska. He was the youngest of three boys, Teddy, Jim and Donald. On May 19, 2023, Donald put his arms around his daughter, Donna, in heaven. Don was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He served from 1947 until 1951, during the Korean War.

He married Shirley Salts on August 2, 1952 and they had 4 daughters and one son: Judy (John) Jones of Mission, Texas; June (Dave) Fette of Crete, Nebraska; Donna Holly (heaven); Debbi (Bob) Scheideler of LaVista, Nebraska; and Jerry (Cindy) Cooper of McAlester, Oklahoma. Fourteen

grandkids: Jennifer, Julie, Jyl, Joy, Jeannie, Nicole, Clay, Adam, Lisa, Angela, Stacey, Scott, Trevor and Tyler. Thirty great- grandkids: Stacey, Morgan, Cody, Will, Elsa, Elise, Maya, Trevor, Lola, Caden, Everett, Lillian, Claire, Lilly, Alex, Megan, Zachary, Aryal, Paige, Leah, Henry, Finn, Declan, Julia, Ethan, Layla, Ruby, Violet, Gray, and Forest. Five great- great-grandkids: Sophiah, Amiliah, Juliah, Paisley and Brinley.

Don had his own business, Don Cooper Trucking, in the Wymore, Nebraska area. He was a contractor at the Phillips Ammonia Plant in Beatrice, Nebraska. In 1998, he retired to Mission, Texas. Dad, or Handsome Don (he told all that he liked to be called that) was always at our school and sporting events. He ran the chains at the football games.

Dad also had trouble remembering names and would give nicknames such as: Twiggy, Rachet Jaws, Sweet Pea, Bubble Butt, Crane Operator, Captain, Swivel Hips, Ding Bat, Grapefruit Lady, Garbagegut, Needlenose, Little Pants, and Windy to name a few. A great memory we have of him is riding in the back of the dump truck while he raised and lowered the bucket and we slid up and down. He had a lot of sayings that his kids and grandkids have had so much fun learning and having fun with. He always liked to give the kids their first Oreo cookie and loved to watch them make a mess.

After moving to Mission, he became known as the mayor of Golf View Estates. He always told new people who were moving in that they had to throw a party or give him $50. He had a parking place at the pool and beware to anyone who parked there.

His father, mother, mother-in-law, father-in-law, daughter Donna, brothers Jim and Teddy, 4 brothers-in-law, 2 sisters-in-law, nephew Mike, niece Patti, and 2 great-granddaughters preceded him in death.

Private graveside services will be held as per his wish at the Wymore Cemetery. Memorials to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. These services have been entrusted to the Laughlin-Hoevet Funeral Home in Wymore.