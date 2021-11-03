Dr. Donald (Don) L. Niemeier
Donald Niemeier, age 86, of Amelia, OH passed away on Sept 15, 2021. Don was born on March 10, 1935 to Emil and Alma (Zulauf) Niemeier of DeWitt. He grew up on the farm 5 miles north of Plymouth. He was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Plymouth. He graduated from Plymouth High School in 1952. Don always enjoyed playing sports and going to school. He played football and basketball in high school and college. He earned an Associate degree in math in 1954 from Fairbury Junior College, Bachelor of Science degree in secondary education in 1957 from Peru State College, Master's degree in Education in 1959 from University of Illinois, and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Higher Education Administration in 1968 from University of Iowa. He was awarded a 1958 National Science Foundation Fellowship to study advanced math and science at Illinois Wesleyan University. Don taught math and science and coached in public schools in Clarinda, Iowa, Avalon, CA, Darmstadt, Germany, Berea, OH, and Jupiter, FL. He later served as Associate Dean and Professor of Education at Wittenberg (OH), University, Dean of Students and Director of School of Education at West Liberty (WV) University. Don enjoyed learning and teaching others.
In February of 1960, Don married Gail Gaiser, also a teacher, at Unity Lutheran Church in Cleveland, OH. They were blessed with two children, Letitia (Mike) Fulkerson of Cincinnati, OH and son, Colin (Tracy) Niemeier and grandchildren, Roman, Brennyn, and Nolan Niemeier of Dublin, OH, brother, Gary Niemeier of DeWitt, NE, brother-in-law Donald Gaiser of Fort Myers, FL, and nieces and nephews Jim Niemeier, Mary Niemeier, Jeffrey Gaiser, Teri Laubenthal, and Deidra Dempsey. Don was preceded in death by his wife, Gail, of 59 years, parents of Emil and Alma, twin grandsons Clifford and Donald Niemeier, brother and sister-in-law Richard and Rachel Niemeier, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Herbert and Veronica Gaiser, sister-in-law Delores Gaiser, and nephews Christopher Gaiser and Darren Gaiser.
Don donated his body to the University of Cincinnati – College of Medicine for education and research. A celebration of Life service is planned for Sunday, Nov 7, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church at 8101 Beechmont Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45255. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to League for Animal Welfare, 4193 Fred Taylor Rd, Batavia, OH 45103. Don and Gail both loved animals and were supporters of animal welfare.