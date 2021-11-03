Donald Niemeier, age 86, of Amelia, OH passed away on Sept 15, 2021. Don was born on March 10, 1935 to Emil and Alma (Zulauf) Niemeier of DeWitt. He grew up on the farm 5 miles north of Plymouth. He was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Plymouth. He graduated from Plymouth High School in 1952. Don always enjoyed playing sports and going to school. He played football and basketball in high school and college. He earned an Associate degree in math in 1954 from Fairbury Junior College, Bachelor of Science degree in secondary education in 1957 from Peru State College, Master's degree in Education in 1959 from University of Illinois, and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Higher Education Administration in 1968 from University of Iowa. He was awarded a 1958 National Science Foundation Fellowship to study advanced math and science at Illinois Wesleyan University. Don taught math and science and coached in public schools in Clarinda, Iowa, Avalon, CA, Darmstadt, Germany, Berea, OH, and Jupiter, FL. He later served as Associate Dean and Professor of Education at Wittenberg (OH), University, Dean of Students and Director of School of Education at West Liberty (WV) University. Don enjoyed learning and teaching others.