Donald Scheiding

Donald A. Scheiding, 76, of Beatrice passed away Wednesday December 21, 2022. He was born August 17, 1946 in Fairbury to Alvin and Evelyn (Spilker) Scheiding. Don was confirmed at St. Paul Lutheran Church at Plymouth. He graduated from Plymouth High School and Fairbury Jr. College. Most of his life he sold farm equipment for Frantz Farm Equipment and Roehr's Machinery in Beatrice. In January 1998, he married Lyn Lomax and they spent most of the 25 years going on trips and cruises to various countries, camping and he loved to hunt. He joined the Centenary United Methodist Church in Beatrice and served on the Memorial Committee. He was a member of the Beatrice Sertoma Club and served as president. In 1996, he became a member of the Pawnee Rod and Gun Club and was currently on the board. They were at the cabin of the Pawnee Gun club every week even in the winter and enjoyed their friends who were there.