Donald Slater

Donald E. Slater

Donald E. Slater, 80, Morrowville, KS, died Friday, December 24, 2021 at his home. Don was born on July 8, 1941 in Fairbury to John and Helen (Schroeder) Slater. In 1960, he graduated from Fairbury High School. On June 1, 1962, he married Alberta “Bertie” Mooren at the Morrowville Methodist Church. Don worked for Rock Island Railroad, Roodes Packing Plant and as a carpenter. From 1982-2004, he worked for the US Corp of Engineers Tuttle Creek. He enjoyed Husker Football, hunting, golf and fishing. Don was a charter member of the Morrowville Lions Club.

Preceding him in death were his parents; sister, Carol Steinfeldt; and great-grandson, Kyle Pospichal. Survivors include his wife, Bertie; children, Russ (Susan) Slater, Jona (Joe) L'Ecuyer of Morrowville; brother, Mike (Janice) Slater, Powell; grandchildren, Ashley (Kenny) Pospichal, Britni (Bradley) Kramer, Samantha (Logan) Kier, Andrea (Martin) Walter; and great-grandchildren, Rien Rospichal, Coy Rospichal, Eric Pospichal, Ty Pospichal and Braxton Kier.

A private graveside service will be held at the Morrowville Cemetery. A memorial fund is established to be designated later. Contributions may be sent in care of Ward Funeral Home.

