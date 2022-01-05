Donald VanEperen

Donald “Don” VanEperen

Donald “Don” VanEperen, 83 years of age, of Filley passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022. He was born on March 26, 1938 in Holland to Orval and Johanna (Wieskamp) VanEperen. Don graduated from Sterling High School in 1956. He married Glenda Fritzen on August 7, 1966 in Beatrice. Don worked in food and tobacco general sales for over 50 years and several years at Exmark in Beatrice. He was a member of American Lutheran Church in Filley and served on church council, and a past member of the Filley Rural Fire Department and the Fraternal Order of Eagle's Arie #531 in Beatrice. Don enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching all sports and westerns on TV and especially attending his children's and grandchildren's activities.

Don is survived by his wife, Glenda; daughter, Cindy Scroggins and husband Devin of Springdale, AR; sons, Jeff VanEperen and wife Denise of Holdrege, Curt VanEperen and wife Dawn of DeWitt; grandchildren, Kelsey, Kayla and Lacey Scroggins, Tyler VanEperen and wife Emily, Travis VanEperen and wife Alexis, Marcus VanEperen and wife Randi, Daegan, Taryn and Aiden VanEperen; great-grandchildren, Ashlyn, Emersyn, Everly, Paisley and Kenton; sister-in-law, Judy Soukup and husband Bud of Hastings; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father; mother, Johanna Lottman and husband Robert; and brothers-in-law, John Fritzen and Charles Brown and wife Arlyss.

Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at American Lutheran Church in Filley with Pastor Jonathan Jensen officiating. Inurnment will follow in the Filley Cemetery south of Filley. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the church basement. A register book will be available to sign on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice from noon to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice with Wayne and Carla Hill in charge. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.