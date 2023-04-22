Donald E. “Velvet” Deines, 86

Donald E. “Velvet” Deines was born July 26, 1936, in Hays, Kansas to Adam and Miriam Deines. “Velvet” passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Thursday, April 20th, 2023 at the age of 86 years. He was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church south of WaKeeney, KS. He spent his formative years helping on the family farm. He graduated from Trego Community High School in 1955. He served his country in the US Army from 1955 to 1957. He married Marjorie Coleman on October 24, 1959. They moved to Beatrice, NE in 1964. “Velvet” was a grocer and former owner of Grant Street Grocery. Following the sale of Grant Street, he was employed by Beatrice Super Market, Encore MFG and Deines Pharmacy. “Velvet” was a people lover, a fun lover and loved to be around his kids, grandkids, and great grandkids. He especially loved spending time at the family home at Lake of the Ozarks.

He is survived by his wife Marjorie; his sons, Mitch (Colleen) Deines of Beatrice, NE; Scott (Geri Ann) Deines of Fremont, NE and his daughter Jill (Kelly) Hedlund of Hays, KS.; Grandchildren: Jonathan (Danielle) Deines, Beatrice, NE; Jessica (Devon) Wegner, Lincoln, NE; Benjamin (Natalie) Deines, Bennington, NE; Blake Deines, Lincoln, NE and Conner Deines, Lincoln, NE; Kelsey (Jared) Wasinger, Manhattan, KS and Kyle (Marina) Hedlund, Gretna, NE.; Great Grandchildren: Mia, Leo, Collins, Merritt, Dallas, Reid, Larson, Scarlett, Jetson, Jaxton & Kinsley; sisters, Rosetta Jamison, Russell, KS; Gladys Feist, Great Bend, KS; Sister-in-Law, Nancy Tomanek, WaKeeney, KS as well as many beloved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his in-laws, Everett & Eva Coleman, his brother and sister-in-law LaVerne (Deacon) & Delores Deines, Nephew Randy Deines, Sister in Law and Brother in Law, Bill & Betty Norton, Brother in Laws, Duane Jamison, “Wild Bill” Feist and Gary Tomanek.

A celebration of “Velvet's” life will be held at Cornerstone Lutheran Church in Beatrice at 10AM on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, with Reverend Dan Cloeter and Reverend Doyle Karst officiating. The service may also be viewed at www.ghchapel.com. Burial with military honors by Nebraska Army National Guard and the Legion Riders will follow at Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. The body will lie in state Monday from 11:00-8:00 at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with the family greeting friends from 6-7:30, and in state at the church on Tuesday one hour preceding the service. A family prayer service will be held at 9:45 AM Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Cornerstone Lutheran Church and Cottonwood Hospice with the funeral home and Gene and Patty Lauritsen in charge. Additional service details, including any livestreams, video tributes, or memories may be found at www.ghchapel.com.

These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.