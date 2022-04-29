Donald W. Spilker, 89, of Lincoln, died on April 27, 2022. Mr. Spilker was born July 17, 1932 to William & Anna (Schroeder) Spilker on a farm near DeWitt, NE.

Preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Herbert, Clarence, Arnold & James Spilker; first wife, Verona Spilker; grandson, Mason Burritt.

Survived by his wife, Linda; children, Keith (Jana) Spilker, Bruce (Lisa) Spilker, Dean (Catherine) Spilker, Brenda Spilker (Doug Dexter), Sheri (Scott) Heckens, Tammy (Rick) Burritt, Derrick Calandra; eleven grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022 at the American Lutheran Church, 4200 Vine Street, Lincoln 68503.

Pastor Carla Johnsen will officiate. Interment will be 2:30 p.m. in the St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery (Soap Creek), rural DeWitt. Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. The family will be present from 4P-6P and a prayer service will be at 5:30 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to American Lutheran Church.

