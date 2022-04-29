 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Donald W. Spilker

  • 0
Donald Spilker

Donald Spilker

Donald W. Spilker, 89, of Lincoln, died on April 27, 2022. Mr. Spilker was born July 17, 1932 to William & Anna (Schroeder) Spilker on a farm near DeWitt, NE.

Preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Herbert, Clarence, Arnold & James Spilker; first wife, Verona Spilker; grandson, Mason Burritt.

Survived by his wife, Linda; children, Keith (Jana) Spilker, Bruce (Lisa) Spilker, Dean (Catherine) Spilker, Brenda Spilker (Doug Dexter), Sheri (Scott) Heckens, Tammy (Rick) Burritt, Derrick Calandra; eleven grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022 at the American Lutheran Church, 4200 Vine Street, Lincoln 68503.

Pastor Carla Johnsen will officiate. Interment will be 2:30 p.m. in the St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery (Soap Creek), rural DeWitt. Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, Lincoln 68510. The family will be present from 4P-6P and a prayer service will be at 5:30 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to American Lutheran Church.

Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainian women train demining in Kosovo

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News