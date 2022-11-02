Donald Weakland

Donald “Don” R. Weakland, 65, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully in his sleep at Sumner Place Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lincoln, after a long illness, on October 30, 2022. Don was born November 26, 1956, in Fairbury to Raymond “Ray” and B.B. (McConnell) Weakland. They resided in Iowa City, IA until the death of Don's mother B.B. They then moved to Beatrice. Don graduated from high school in Beatrice, and then Southeast Community College in Milford. Don married Lisa Voboril on July 16, 1988, in Beatrice. They resided in Lincoln throughout their marriage. He was a 25-plus year employee of Aden Drywall in Lincoln where he worked as a drywall finisher until he became ill and disabled in March 2014. Don loved Nebraska football, volleyball, and basketball. He also loved NASCAR and fishing. In the summer of 1987, he caught a Master Angler bass in a farm pond outside of Lincoln. Most of all, Don loved the many dogs that he and Lisa cared for over the years.