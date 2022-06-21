Donna Acton

Donna J. Acton

Donna J. Acton, 90 years of age, of Beatrice passed away at the Good Samaritan Center in Beatrice Sunday evening, June 19, 2022. She was born on March 3, 1932 at Crab Orchard to Emil and Effie (Dodson) Ruemelin, graduated from Adams High School, and obtained a teaching certificate from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. She moved to Beatrice in 1950 and taught in one room schools near Adams and Beatrice. Donna married Thomas Keith Acton on May 31, 1953. She was an active member of Centenary United Methodist Church having taught Sunday and bible school, UMW, Aldersgate Circle and had served on several committees. Donna had also been in the Sewing Club, Holly Daze Boutique, Bargain Box volunteer, Hidden Acres, former Girl Scout Leader and PTA past president. She enjoyed sewing, baking, camping, golfing and reading.

Survivors include her children Lynn Plucknett and husband Michael Johnson of Grand Island, Gail Cunningham and husband Rusty of La Crosse, WI, Robin Thacker and husband Dennis of Dawson and Tom Acton and wife Rhonda of Katy, TX; 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; special friend Mike Morris of Beatrice; and sister Bonnie Ward and husband Jack of Tampa, FL. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Thomas Keith Acton (1993); son-in-law John Plucknett; and brothers Bob and Lloyd Ruemelin.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 24, 2022 at the Centenary United Methodist Church with Reverend Paixao Baptista officiating. The service will also be Livestreamed on the church YouTube page https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwKCimklU2erGswysFahnIw/videos. Interment will be in the Evergreen Home Cemetery. The body will lie in state Thursday from 12:00-8:00 p.m. at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with the family greeting friends from 6-7:30 p.m., and in state at the church one hour preceding the funeral on Friday. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. Friday at the church. A memorial has been established to the church with the funeral home in charge. Sign Donna's online guest book and watch her video tribute when completed at www.ghchapel.com. These services have been entrusted to the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice.