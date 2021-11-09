Donna Faller

Donna M. Faller, 87, Falls City, passed away November 6, 2021 in Falls City. She was born December 6, 1933 in Falls City to Robert and Lorena (Castan) Preusse. She married Cecil Faller on May 9, 1954 at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church. Donna was raised at Falls City, baptized and confirmed at Zion United Church of Christ Church and was church pianist and organist there a number of years. She graduated from Falls City High School in 1952 and began working at Richardson County Bank. When married, the couple made their home in Falls City and in 1960 moved to the Faller family farm. She took employment with Wiltse Law Office in 1968 and worked there until 1983 when she became employed by Dorr Funeral Home. She retired in 2015. She was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church (20th & Towle St.) and was church organist for a number of years, a member of Miriam-Esther Circle of the church and held various offices in the LCW as well as serving on the church council for six years.