Donna (Wiens) Stover

Donna June (Wiens) Stover, 89 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Sunday, April 23, 2023 surrounded by family. She was born on Friday, June 2, 1933 in Beatrice to John and Frieda (Schowalter) Wiens. Donna graduated from Beatrice High School. She married Gerald Stover on July 27, 1956 in Lincoln. Donna retired after many years of working in housekeeping at the Beatrice State Developmental Center. She volunteered at the Warren's Table and was a member of Beatrice Mennonite Church. Donna enjoyed camping, traveling and especially time with her family and great grandbabies.

Donna is survived by her son, Rick Stover and significant other Shari Smith of Barryton, Michigan; daughter, Cathy Jo Blaha and husband Greg of Wilber; grandchildren, Kyle Rhoden and significant other Wendi Ferguson, Crystal Rhoden and significant other Doug Nielsen, Samantha Pasch and husband Jesse, Logan Stover and significant other Kaley Wyant, Alyssa Martinez and husband Eduardo, Ashley Jo Blaha and significant other Jon Janssen, Jacob Blaha; great grandchildren, Blake, Austin, Gavyn, Adrieyn, Everly, Leo; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gerald on December 26, 2020; daughter, Rondene Rhoden; granddaughter, Teresa Stover; great grandson, Zakary Rhoden; brothers, Lyle Wiens, Robert Wiens and wife Barb; sister, Sharon Brown and husband Harold; brothers-in-law, Charles Stover and wife Donna, Robert Stover and wife Violet; and sisters-in-law, Marian Alfrey and husband David and Marjorie Delp and husband Jimmie.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 AM Thursday, April 27, 2023 at Summit Street Church in Beatrice with Pastor Tim Amor officiating. Interment will follow in the Mennonite Cemetery west of Beatrice. Visitation will be on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice from noon to 8 PM with family greeting friends from 6 to 7 PM. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.