Donna Kay (Hignett) Maschmeier

Pastor Paul Terral of Faith Lutheran Church in Gainesville, Texas will be officiating a Celebration of Life for both Donna and Gilbert (Bud) Maschmeier on Saturday, July 25th at 9:30 a.m. at the Chautauqua Park Tabernacle & Pavilion in Beatrice, Nebraska. Following the service, we will be hosting a big Fish Fry to honor Mom and Dad for family and friends. Dad and Mom will be buried together at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery 5181 Wildcat Creek Rd, Manhattan, KS at 9 a.m. Friday July 24th, following Dad's full Military Funeral Service.