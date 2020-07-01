Donna Kay (Hignett) Maschmeier

Donna was preceded in death by mother, Edith Matthews, father, Roe Hignett, step-father, Clarence Mathews, younger brother, Frank Mathews and older sister, Shirley Woods.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Donna's name may be made to Helping Hands of Faith c/o Faith Lutheran Church 1823 Luther Lane Gainesville, Texas 76240. Arrangements are under the direction of Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro, Texas.

Update: Unfortunately, Mom's obituary never made it to any of the newspapers. So, we are reposting this obituary along with the Celebration of Life information. Although Dad survived mom, it is our opinion that Dad just couldn't stand being away from Mom any longer and he died of a broken heart and joined Mom just three months and two days later in the loving arms of our Savior, Jesus Christ.

Pastor Paul Terral of Faith Lutheran Church in Gainesville, Texas will be officiating a Celebration of Life for both Mom and Dad on Saturday, July 25th at 9:30 a.m. at the Chautauqua Park Tabernacle & Pavilion in Beatrice, Nebraska. Following the service, we will be hosting a big Fish Fry to honor Mom and Dad for family and friends.

Dad and Mom will be buried together at the Kansas Veterans Cemetery 5181 Wildcat Creek Rd, Manhattan, KS at 9 a.m. Friday July 24th, following Dad's full Military Funeral Service.