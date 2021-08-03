Donna Kelley

Donna Jean (Walck) Kelley of Holmesville peacefully slipped into the arms of Jesus on July 31, 2021. She was born June 18, 1940, in Humbolt. The oldest child of Ralph and Avis (Morrison) Walck, Donna grew up in Endicott. There she graduated high school and attended the Methodist Church. She was mother to two children, Tony and Teri. Donna had a huge heart and great sense of humor. Her big heart led her to a life of service, working with adults with developmental disabilities (retiring after 40 years). Donna spent her happiest years with the love of her life, Carroll (Kelley). On the farm, with the sun on her face, in her outdoor swing, and Carroll by her side, she felt the most at peace. After Carroll passed away (June 17, 2000), Donna remained on the farm.

Donna is reunited in Heaven with those who have waited for her; husband Carroll, and parents Ralph and Avis Walck. Left to celebrate her life is son Tony (Teresa) Kelley of Beatrice; daughter Teri (Mike) Dorn of Wymore; grandchildren Justin (Lydia) Dorn of Bennett, Jesse Dorn of Wymore, Josh Dorn and fiancé Chloe Burmeister of Wymore, Stephanie Kelley of Beatrice, Scott Kelley of Hastings, Brianna Aden of Kearney, Bethany Aden of Lincoln, and three great-grandchildren Kynlee Dorn, Carson Dorn, both of Bennett, and Lucy Dorn of Wymore. She is also survived by her brother Larry (Mary) Walck of Kenesaw, and brother William “Bill” (Ann) Walck of Lincoln. Donna will be missed so much more than words can say by those who knew and loved her. We find solace knowing that she is at peace and reunited with her soulmate.