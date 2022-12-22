Donna Leitschuck

Donna Jean (Nusbaum) Leitschuck, 82, passed away December 20, 2022 at the Beatrice Community Hospital in Beatrice surrounded by her family. She was born March 1, 1940 to Denzil and Lilah (Brown) Nusbaum in Bern, KS. Donna grew up on the farm south of Bern and graduated from Bern High School in 1958. On April 12, 1959, she was united in marriage to Gary Leitschuck. They made their home in Burchard and to this union two children were born, Michael and Sandra. While they raised their children, Donna worked at the Burchard Locker and later at the Sewing Factory in Pawnee City. She was known for her cake decorating talents and created many beautiful birthday and wedding cakes. She made all the wedding cakes for her children and grandchildren. In 1981, her husband Gary took a job with a bridge construction crew, and they spent eight years traveling throughout Nebraska. She enjoyed the adventure as it gave her the opportunity to explore the libraries and cemeteries and work on her genealogy projects. Donna enjoyed keeping vital statistic genealogy records not only on her family, but also on others. She would clip out the births, marriages and deaths from every newspaper she could find and compiled an extensive library of genealogy records in hopes of helping others as they searched for their family history. In 1990, they moved to Beatrice where Donna put her cake decorating skills to use first at Econofoods and then later at Walmart where she was employed for 11 years, retiring in 2011.