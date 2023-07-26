Donna Moore

Donna J. Moore, 82 years of age, of Beatrice, passed away unexpectedly at her home on July 23, 2023.

She was born on August 23, 1940, in Warland, WY. to Charles and Shirley (Scott) Richardson. She graduated from high school and then completed Beauty School in Kearney. Donna and David Moore were married on April 30, 1971, in Lexington, NE. Donna helped her husband own and operate a mechanic business and also re-upholstered furniture for a number of years. Donna moved to Beatrice following her husband's passing in 2018. She enjoyed yard work, camping (especially in Colorado), gardening, puzzles, and racing (both personally and watching NASCAR). Donna especially enjoyed her grandchildren, was artistic, and relied on her strong faith throughout her life.

Survivors include her daughters: Carmma (Mark) Parkison of Steamboat Springs, CO, and Deb (Jeff) Stiefvater of Beatrice; six grandchildren: Shaun (Ashley) Parkison, Robert Parkison, Holly (Cyle) Kling, Christopher (Claudia) Parkison, April (Nathan) George, and Samantha (Jake) Hohensee; nine great-grandchildren: Kara, Ben, Jake and Katie Kling, Sebastian and Jamie Parkison, Lennox and Declan George, and Vera Hohensee; two step-grandchildren: Cody (fiance Amber Bauman) Stiefvater and Kenzie (Joel) Brueggemann; four step-great-grandchildren: Izel Bauman, Karly Stiefvater, and Jordan and James Brueggemann; brother Wes (Mary) Richardson. Donna was preceded in death by her parents; husband David Moore (2018); and granddaughter Heather Parkison.

Celebration of Life service will be held at 5:00 PM Thursday, July 27, 2023, at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with Sharon Schuster officiating. The service will be Livestreamed on www.ghchapel.com. Public visitation will be held Wednesday from 1:00 - 8:00 PM at the Griffiths-Hovendick Chapel in Beatrice with the family greeting friends and family from 6:00 - 7:00 PM. A memorial has been established to the family's choice for future designation with the funeral home in charge.

