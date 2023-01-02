Donna Rothell

Donna M. Rothell, 81, of rural Tecumseh, passed away Dec. 30, 2022. She was born to Alfred and Emma (Fritzler) Luhring on May 18, 1941 at Odell, NE. She was baptized and confirmed at The State Line Lutheran Church southwest of Diller.

Donna attended Pleasant Hill rural elementary school northeast of Hollenberg, KS and graduated from Hollenberg High School in 1958. She then attended Lincoln School of Commerce and worked for the Beatrice Daily Sun and Northern National Gas in Beatrice, NE.

She was united in marriage to Frank (Steve) Rothell on October 3 1964 in Tecumseh, NE.

Steve and Donna lived in Crab Orchard for 1 1/2 years and then moved to the Rothell family farm southeast of Crab Orchard. Donna worked for the City of Tecumseh and OPPD and was a stay at home mom while the children were growing up. She later worked Johnson County FSA Office in Tecumseh for 22 years, retiring in 2008.

Donna is survived by her husband Steve Rothell, rural Tecumseh, son Frank Rothell, Lincoln, daughter Sandra Bane (Dennis), Naperville, IL, granddaughter Madison Bane, sisters, Carol Foster (Vernon), Topeka, KS and Karen Luhring, Tulsa, OK, brother-in-law, Tom Thompson, Lawrence, KS, sister-in-law, Mary Benson, Beatrice, nieces, nephews and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant sister, sister Ilene Thompson and brother-in law and sister-in-law George and Elaine Rothell.

Funeral services: 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at the Wherry Mortuary in Tecumseh, NE. The service will also be livestreamed on the Wherry Mortuary Facebook page for those unable to attend.

Memorials may go to the Vesta Cemetery Association. Private family interment will be in the Vesta Cemetery, rural Tecumseh. www.wherrymortuary.com.