Donovan D. DeBuhr
Due to current Covid-19 concerns, private family memorial services will be held at Fox Funeral Home on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Extended family members, friends and public may join the family at Zion Lutheran Cemetery of rural Pickrell at approximately 11:15 a.m. Social distancing will be observed. His body has been cremated. A memorial has been established to the family for future designation.
