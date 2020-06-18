× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Donovan D. DeBuhr

Donovan D. DeBuhr, 56, of Lincoln formerly Beatrice passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. He was born July 6, 1963 at Beatrice and graduated from Filley High School in 1981. He was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church of rural Pickrell. He enjoyed all sports and spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his fiancée, Minnie Anderson; son, Brandon (Louise) Parmentier; daughters, Chelsea (Dan) Kempkes and Sheldon DeBuhr (Justin); three sisters, LaDonna (Mervin) VanEngen, Patricia (Wayne) Busboom and Cynthia Pittman; step-father, Ervin Buhr; six step-children; six grandchildren and eight step-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald DeBuhr and Marie Oltman DeBuhr Buhr; nephew, Cory Busboom and great-niece, Taylor Kleier.

Due to current Covid -19 concerns, private family memorial services will be held at Fox Funeral Home on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. with Chaplain Sharon Schuster officiating. Extended family members, friends and public may join the family at Zion Lutheran Cemetery of rural Pickrell at approximately 11:15 a.m. Social distancing will be observed. His body has been cremated. Visitation will be held at Fox Funeral Home from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Friday. A memorial has been established to the family for future designation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services is entrusted with these services.

