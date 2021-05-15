Donovan R. Endorf, 78, of Daykin, (formerly Wichita, KS) passed away May 12, 2021 in Fairbury. He was born September 25, 1942 to William H. & Laura (Rohr) Endorf in Friend.

Services will be Monday, May 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, Tobias. The family will greet friends Sunday evening at the funeral home from 4 – 6 p.m. Memorials will go to the Zion Lutheran Church or the Family's Choice.