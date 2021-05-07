Doris A. Randolph

Doris A. Randolph, 72 years of age, of Beatrice passed away unexpectedly at the Beatrice Community Hospital Tuesday morning, May 4, 2021. She was born on April 27, 1949 in Owensboro, Ky. to Bethel and Eleanor (Hendrix) Payne. Doris and Bobby Dale “Ziggy” Randolph were married on December 23, 1995 and moved to Beatrice from Dawson Springs, Ky. in 1996. She attended the Salvation Army Church in Beatrice. She enjoyed joking around, attending the local races, county fair and parades, and collected stuffed animals. Doris especially cherished spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include daughters April (Jeff) Mast, Misty (Joseph Gose) Wells, and Andrea (Jeff Creek) Gilbertson; 13 grandchildren Zack Randolph, Cody & Austin Wells, Sarah Randolph, Jonathan Wells, Tyler Waldron, Ciara Wells, Kyrston & Kaydence Gilbertson, Curtis Randolph, Riley, Wyatt & Piper Mast; and 3 great grandchildren Amelia Randolph, Octavia & Sharlet Eppens; brother Bernie Payne; and boyfriend Robert Kableman.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Bobby (2010); infant daughter Andrea Rose (1981); sons Roger (2009) and Michael (2017); and 4 brothers.