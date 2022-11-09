Doris DeBoer

Doris Faye (Carey) DeBoer

Doris Faye (Carey) DeBoer, 88 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at Good Samaritan Nursing Home. She was born on May 4,1934, in Adams to Thomas G. and Stella G. (Shumard) Carey. Doris graduated from Adams High School with the class of 1952 and then attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln where she took teaching classes. After her course, she taught at Hooker country school in rural Gage County. Doris was united in marriage to Roger DeBoer on August 20, 1953. She co-owned and operated Noakes Heating and Air for more than 30 years. Doris was an active member of the Centenary United Methodist Church in Beatrice. She and Roger enjoyed playing cards with their pitch and pinochle clubs for over 40 years.

Doris is survived by her sons, Gary and wife Laura, Jay and wife Jodi, Russ and wife Kelly; daughter, Rita Robinson and husband Kerry; sister, Wilma Hoeven, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Lance (Shannon), Laci (Logan), Chase (Kyla), Paul, Adam, Jane, Lucy, Isaac, Gregory, Tagg, Maddox, Finley, Katelyn, Addison, Avery, Ryland, Jackson, Keller and Cohen; sisters-in-law Linda DeBoer, Betty Ikerd and husband Jim. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Roger, brother; Don Carey, sister-in-law Mildred and brothers-in-law Jon Hoeven and Larry DeBoer.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 11, 2022 at Centenary United Methodist Church in Beatrice with Rev. Dr. Paixao Baptista officiating. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. in the church parlor. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice from 1 to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary.