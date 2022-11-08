Doris DeBoer

Doris Faye (Carey) DeBoer

Doris Faye (Carey) DeBoer, 88 years of age, of Beatrice passed away Friday, November 4, 2022, at Good Samaritan Nursing Home. She was born on March 4, 1934, in Adams to Thomas G. and Stella G. (Shumard) Carey. Doris graduated from Adams High School with the class of 1952 and then attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln where she took teaching classes. After her course, she taught at Hooker country school in rural Gage County. Doris was united in marriage to Roger DeBoer on August 20, 1953. She co-owned and operated Noakes Heating and Air for more than 30 years. Doris and Roger enjoyed playing cards with their club for many years. She was also an active member of the Centenary United Methodist Church in Beatrice.

Doris is survived by her sons, Gary and wife Laura, Jay and wife Jodi, Russ and wife Kelly; daughter, Rita Robinson and husband Kerry; sister, Wilma Hoeven, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Lance (Shannon), Laci (Logan), Chase (Kyla), Paul, Adam, Jane, Lucy, Isaac, Gregory, Tagg, Maddox, Finley, Katelyn, Addison, Avery, Ryland, Jackson, Keller and Cohen. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Roger, brother Don Carey, sister-in-law Mildred and brother-in-law Jon Hoeven.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 11, 2022 at Centenary United Methodist Church in Beatrice with Rev. Dr. Paixao Baptista officiating. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Home Cemetery in Beatrice. A family prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. in the church parlor. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice from 1 to 8 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.